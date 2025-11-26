Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit: Cultural Festivities & Mass Gita Chanting Await in Udupi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the historic Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28. He will participate in a mass Gita chanting event and inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa. The visit includes floral tributes, a public programme, and a roadshow featuring cultural performances of coastal traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the historic Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28, with preparations underway to offer him a traditional welcome. During his visit, Modi will engage in the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana, a mass chanting of the Gita, and will inaugurate the newly built Suvarna Teertha Mantapa.

The Prime Minister's itinerary begins with floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa and the unveiling of a golden covering on the Kanakana Kindi. Traditional honors will be extended to Modi, who will also have a darshan before receiving consecrated food. Additional stops include Sarvajna Peetha and Goshala, with interactions scheduled at the Gita Mandira.

The visit coincides with a roadshow featuring cultural displays of coastal Karnataka traditions. The event expects a large public turnout, with extensive security arrangements in place. The mass Gita chanting will also be streamed online. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and seers will also be in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

