Justice Pursued: Seven Arrested in Bangladesh Lynching Case

Seven individuals have been arrested by Bangladesh's interim government in connection with the lynching and burning of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. Das, a Hindu factory worker, was attacked over alleged blasphemy. The interim government denounced the violence, promising that perpetrators will face justice.

Updated: 20-12-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:27 IST
In a decisive move, seven individuals have been apprehended in Bangladesh following the horrific lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh. This development comes as the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus, takes stringent actions to ensure those behind this brutal act are brought to justice.

The arrests were executed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) during a series of coordinated operations across multiple locations. The suspects, aged between 19 and 46, are believed to be directly involved in the attack and subsequent burning of Das's body, actions carried out allegedly over blasphemy accusations.

This tragic incident has further highlighted the precarious situation for minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In a strong statement, the interim government condemned the violence, affirming that the perpetrators of such acts will not escape accountability.

