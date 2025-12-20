Mayawati Calls For Resolution In Nitish Kumar 'Naqab' Controversy
BSP leader Mayawati criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for removing a woman's veil, urging him to apologize to end the dispute. She also noted a controversial police parade and criticized the Uttar Pradesh and Parliament sessions, highlighting neglect of important public issues and international concerns.
- Country:
- India
BSP supremo Mayawati has entered the discussion surrounding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's removal of a woman's veil. She demanded an apology from Kumar, urging him to help end the escalating controversy.
The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, featured Kumar questioning and then removing a woman doctor's 'naqab' during a public appointment ceremony in Patna. Mayawati emphasizes the need for Kumar's direct intervention to uphold women's dignity.
In addition, Mayawati pointed out issues in Uttar Pradesh, criticizing a police parade that breached protocol, and calling for serious attention to ongoing legislative sessions and their disregard for pressing public and international issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Feminist Author Banu Mushtaq Criticizes Bihar CM Over Veil Incident
Mayawati Urges BSP to Prioritize Voter List Revision Amid Election Concerns
Naqab Controversy in Bihar: Doctor to Join Despite Veil Incident
Omar Abdullah Demands Apology Over Veil Incident, Criticizes BJP's Double Standards
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Bihar CM's Veil Incident