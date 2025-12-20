Mayawati Calls For Resolution In Nitish Kumar 'Naqab' Controversy

BSP supremo Mayawati has entered the discussion surrounding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's removal of a woman's veil. She demanded an apology from Kumar, urging him to help end the escalating controversy.

The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, featured Kumar questioning and then removing a woman doctor's 'naqab' during a public appointment ceremony in Patna. Mayawati emphasizes the need for Kumar's direct intervention to uphold women's dignity.

In addition, Mayawati pointed out issues in Uttar Pradesh, criticizing a police parade that breached protocol, and calling for serious attention to ongoing legislative sessions and their disregard for pressing public and international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)