Bollywood Socialite Questioned in Major Drug Seizure Case

In a major development, Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, was interrogated for nearly eight hours by Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) concerning a high-profile drug seizure case, officials reported Wednesday.

Orry made his appearance at the ANC's Ghatkopar unit at 1:40 PM and was seen leaving after 9:30 PM. The influencer was previously asked to appear the past Thursday but had requested more time.

Police investigations revealed Orry's name in connection with Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a primary accused who allegedly organized extravagant parties for celebrities, a politician, and notable figures including a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Orry's questioning comes amid Shaikh's deportation from Dubai and arrest over a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure in Maharashtra.

