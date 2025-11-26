Bollywood Socialite Questioned in Major Drug Seizure Case
Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was interrogated by Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell over a significant drug seizure case involving mephedrone worth Rs 252 crore, linked to Mohammad Salim Suhail Shaikh, who organized rave parties for celebrities and affluent individuals. The investigation unfolds as Orry's name surfaced during testimonies.
- Country:
- India
In a major development, Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, was interrogated for nearly eight hours by Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) concerning a high-profile drug seizure case, officials reported Wednesday.
Orry made his appearance at the ANC's Ghatkopar unit at 1:40 PM and was seen leaving after 9:30 PM. The influencer was previously asked to appear the past Thursday but had requested more time.
Police investigations revealed Orry's name in connection with Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a primary accused who allegedly organized extravagant parties for celebrities, a politician, and notable figures including a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Orry's questioning comes amid Shaikh's deportation from Dubai and arrest over a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)