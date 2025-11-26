Amarjeet Kumar Sharma Honored with Prestigious Silver Elephant Award

Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, the Chief Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Himachal Pradesh, has been awarded the prestigious 'Silver Elephant Award'. This accolade, which represents the highest honor in Indian scouting, recognizes Sharma's exceptional contributions to the scouting movement in the state.

The award ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, and was presided over by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. This recognition underscores Sharma's dedication to energizing scouting activities since his appointment as chief commissioner in 2018.

Sharma's leadership has been instrumental in modernizing camps, improving training programs, and fostering character building among youth. His efforts have increased engagement from students, volunteers, and instructors throughout Himachal Pradesh, earning him a place among the state's honored scouting figures, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.