Tragic End for Rising Latin Artist DELAROSA in Fatal Shooting

Three men have been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa, a Latin artist known as DELAROSA, who was shot while sitting in a parked car in Los Angeles. The shooting also left two others critically injured. Arrests have been made, with one suspect still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Three men were charged with murder on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Maria De La Rosa, a 22-year-old Latin artist known professionally as DELAROSA, prosecutors announced.

The tragic incident unfolded over the weekend when De La Rosa was shot while sitting in a parked car in Northridge, Los Angeles. The suspects allegedly approached the vehicle demanding money before opening fire, according to statements from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Two other individuals were critically injured in the attack, described as a ruthless and targeted act by DA Nathan Hochman. So far, two arrests have been made, and authorities have issued a warrant for a third suspect.

