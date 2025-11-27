Tragic End for Rising Latin Artist DELAROSA in Fatal Shooting

Three men were charged with murder on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Maria De La Rosa, a 22-year-old Latin artist known professionally as DELAROSA, prosecutors announced.

The tragic incident unfolded over the weekend when De La Rosa was shot while sitting in a parked car in Northridge, Los Angeles. The suspects allegedly approached the vehicle demanding money before opening fire, according to statements from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Two other individuals were critically injured in the attack, described as a ruthless and targeted act by DA Nathan Hochman. So far, two arrests have been made, and authorities have issued a warrant for a third suspect.