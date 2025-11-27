Left Menu

Agniveers and Territorial Recruits Bolster Assam Regiment

A total of 274 Agniveers and 509 Territorial Army recruits have joined the Assam Regiment post-training. The 6th Agniveer batch's passing-out parade was held at the Assam Regimental Centre in Meghalaya. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma encouraged upholding the Regiment’s values and motto, as trainees completed rigorous training.

Agniveers and Territorial Recruits Bolster Assam Regiment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A cohort of 274 Agniveers, along with 509 Territorial Army recruits, have officially become part of the Assam Regiment after successfully completing their training. This significant inclusion was announced by officials stationed in Meghalaya.

The latest batch, which marks the 6th group of Agniveers, celebrated their passing-out parade at the Assam Regimental Centre just recently. The event highlighted the proud continuation of a legacy that dates back to 1941.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a post on X, emphasized the importance of maintaining the Regiment's motto 'Assam Vikram' and adhering to the Army's core values: Duty, Sacrifice, Discipline, and Patriotism, as the new members gear up for challenging deployments.

