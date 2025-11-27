Left Menu

Checkmate in Yerevan: Chess Fest Armenia Set to Transform the City

Chess Fest Armenia is set for October 2026, transforming Yerevan with chess-themed activities. Led by Grandmaster Levon Aronian, the festival will feature international chess figures and include exhibition games, concerts, and art. Organized by MEDIACRAT Studio, with MATENA Business School and Yerevan's Municipality, it celebrates creativity and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yerevan | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:50 IST
Checkmate in Yerevan: Chess Fest Armenia Set to Transform the City
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Chess Fest Armenia is poised to make its debut in October 2026, promising to transform Yerevan with an array of chess-themed events. Under the patronage of esteemed Grandmaster Levon Aronian, this festival is set to become a major cultural highlight. Expected international guests include Viswanathan Anand and Judit Polgar.

The two-day celebration, organized by MEDIACRAT Studio in collaboration with MATENA Business School and backed by the Municipality of Yerevan, aims to unite chess lovers, families, and global visitors. Highlights will include simultaneous exhibition games, concerts, storytelling sessions, and interactive art installations.

Festival activities will take place across Yerevan's parks and public spaces, featuring a 'Chess for Kids' zone, culminating in an award ceremony. General Producer Vardges Hoveyan will lead the organizing team, with full program details announced in early 2026 on the official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025