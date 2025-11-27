Checkmate in Yerevan: Chess Fest Armenia Set to Transform the City

Chess Fest Armenia is poised to make its debut in October 2026, promising to transform Yerevan with an array of chess-themed events. Under the patronage of esteemed Grandmaster Levon Aronian, this festival is set to become a major cultural highlight. Expected international guests include Viswanathan Anand and Judit Polgar.

The two-day celebration, organized by MEDIACRAT Studio in collaboration with MATENA Business School and backed by the Municipality of Yerevan, aims to unite chess lovers, families, and global visitors. Highlights will include simultaneous exhibition games, concerts, storytelling sessions, and interactive art installations.

Festival activities will take place across Yerevan's parks and public spaces, featuring a 'Chess for Kids' zone, culminating in an award ceremony. General Producer Vardges Hoveyan will lead the organizing team, with full program details announced in early 2026 on the official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)