Naidu Accelerates Temple Expansion: A Spiritual Hub in the Making

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated the Rs 260 crore expansion of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guntur, enhancing it into a spiritual center. The project, spanning two phases, includes significant infrastructure developments, previously stalled by prior government actions, now revitalized by the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has inaugurated the Rs 260 crore expansion of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guntur district. Laying the foundation stone, Naidu emphasized turning the temple into a major spiritual hub.

In the initial phase in Venkatapalem village, Rs 140 crore will fund the construction of a compound wall, a seven-storey maha gopuram, arjita seva mandapam, Radha mandapam, Anjaneya Swamy temple, and pushkarini works, according to an official statement.

The project's second phase will see further developments, including Srivari temple mada street, approach roads, an annadanam complex, yatri nivas, residential quarters, an administrative building, dhyana mandir, and vehicle parking spaces. A previously allotted 25 acres, curtailed by the former YSRCP government, is now being utilized to revitalize the temple area, with full backing from the NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

