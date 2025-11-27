The Indian naval vessels INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri have docked in Colombo to participate in the International Fleet Review, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy. This marks a pivotal moment for both nations as they enhance their maritime partnership.

INS Udaygiri's arrival represents its first international journey since its commissioning and two commissioning of two Project 17A stealth frigates underscored India's growing shipbuilding capabilities. Bollywood announcing its presence on the international front, these fleets aim to solidify military solidarity and security in the region.

The festivities associated with IFR 2025 extend beyond naval drills; they will include cultural activities such as a beach cleanup, sporting events, and culinary showcases. This convergence of naval might and cultural exchange aims to promote international camaraderie and collaborative efforts.