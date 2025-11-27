Left Menu

A Legacy Unfinished: Anil Sharma Reflects on Dharmendra's Passing

Filmmaker Anil Sharma shares his memories of working with cinema legend Dharmendra, whose recent passing leaves the planned sequel 'Apne 2' incomplete. Dharmendra's humility and principles left a lasting impact on Sharma, shaping his career and the Deol family's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:35 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anil Sharma was poised to commence work on 'Apne 2,' the anticipated sequel to his 2007 hit, when the sudden death of cinema icon Dharmendra occurred, rendering the storyline incomplete. Dharmendra, a revered figure in films like 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke,' passed away at age 89 in his Mumbai home.

Sharma expressed his sorrow and recollections of the veteran actor, emphasizing the legendary star's place in his heart and the affection from fans across India. 'Apne,' starring Dharmendra and sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, was a stirring sports drama about family and redemption, marking a significant collaboration for Sharma.

The planned sequel was to further feature Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol, but his passing has cast uncertainty over its future. Despite the setback, Sharma noted Dharmendra's insistence on good storytelling and his unwavering humility as lasting influences on his work and life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

