Neverever: A Tribute to 26/11 Heroes

The 'Neverever' ceremony at the Gateway of India honored the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. A memorial zone displaying the names and photographs of the fallen was set up, and over 21,000 people pledged for peace and security. The event also featured tributes, messages, and visual displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant ceremony titled 'Neverever', the National Security Guard (NSG) honored the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India. Family members of the brave security personnel who laid down their lives were warmly recognized during the solemn event.

The memorial, held Wednesday evening, featured a dedicated zone displaying photographs and names of the fallen. Visitors offered floral tributes, lit candles, and participated in a pledge to ensure such an atrocity is never repeated. The collective commitment to peace, vigilance, and national security was reinforced by over 21,000 pledges from students and citizens.

As night descended, the Gateway of India was lit in the tricolour, with the word Neverever emblazoned across it. This powerful visual presentation served as a tribute to the resilience and gratitude of Mumbai and the nation. Attendees took part in pledge activities, wrote messages, and watched audio-visual segments honouring survivors and martyrs' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

