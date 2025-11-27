Neverever: A Tribute to 26/11 Heroes

In a poignant ceremony titled 'Neverever', the National Security Guard (NSG) honored the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India. Family members of the brave security personnel who laid down their lives were warmly recognized during the solemn event.

The memorial, held Wednesday evening, featured a dedicated zone displaying photographs and names of the fallen. Visitors offered floral tributes, lit candles, and participated in a pledge to ensure such an atrocity is never repeated. The collective commitment to peace, vigilance, and national security was reinforced by over 21,000 pledges from students and citizens.

As night descended, the Gateway of India was lit in the tricolour, with the word Neverever emblazoned across it. This powerful visual presentation served as a tribute to the resilience and gratitude of Mumbai and the nation. Attendees took part in pledge activities, wrote messages, and watched audio-visual segments honouring survivors and martyrs' families.

