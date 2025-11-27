Aamir Khan Leads Family in Marathon to Support Paani and Agatsu Foundations

Aamir Khan, alongside his family, will join the Home Run Squad for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, supporting the Paani and Agatsu Foundations. Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, children Azad and Ira, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare will participate in various events, according to a press release.

Established by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the Paani Foundation aims to revitalize drought-afflicted villages in Maharashtra through innovative training methods and scientific approaches. Meanwhile, the Agatsu Foundation, founded by Ira Khan, focuses on making mental health services accessible and affordable, operating a community center and therapy clinic in Bandra.

The family expressed excitement on Ira Khan's Instagram page, highlighting the collaborative and transformative ethos of both initiatives. Aamir Khan emphasized their belief in sustainable change through community ownership and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)