Remembering Aashish Dixit: A Journalist's Journey

Aashish Dixit, a respected journalist with the Press Trust of India (PTI), has passed away at the age of 39 following a prolonged illness. Dixit had recently joined PTI Video Service as a senior correspondent in 2022, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his 15-year career.

Colleagues remember him as a dedicated professional committed to journalism's true essence. His untimely death has left a void in the media community he served passionately.

Dixit is survived by his wife and a six-year-old daughter. His last rites took place in Dombivli on Thursday, as family and friends gathered to bid farewell to a life devoted to storytelling.