Remembering Aashish Dixit: A Journalist's Journey

Aashish Dixit, a seasoned journalist with the Press Trust of India, passed away at 39 due to a prolonged illness. He joined PTI Video Service in 2022 and had 15 years of journalistic experience. Survived by his wife and daughter, his last rites were held in Dombivli.
Aashish Dixit, a respected journalist with the Press Trust of India (PTI), has passed away at the age of 39 following a prolonged illness. Dixit had recently joined PTI Video Service as a senior correspondent in 2022, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his 15-year career.
Colleagues remember him as a dedicated professional committed to journalism's true essence. His untimely death has left a void in the media community he served passionately.
Dixit is survived by his wife and a six-year-old daughter. His last rites took place in Dombivli on Thursday, as family and friends gathered to bid farewell to a life devoted to storytelling.
