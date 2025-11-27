Melodies of Heritage: Songs of the Stone at Qutub Minar

An innovative musical experience is set to unfold at the Qutub Minar complex on December 13, as 'Songs of the Stone' begins. This series, organized by Inkpot India, aims to connect India's historic monuments with its rich musical traditions.

Spearheading the performance will be sitar virtuoso Mehtab Ali Niazi, who is known for combining classical ragas with modern jazz and fusion elements. He will be joined by a group of talented musicians, creating a diverse soundscape.

The event, curated by Eric Chopra and supported by Delhi Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India, marks the launch of a national initiative that seeks to transform India's heritage sites into centers of vibrant cultural expression.

