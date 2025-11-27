PM Modi to Unveil Record-Breaking Statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil a monumental 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram at the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa. This high-profile event is set for Friday and is expected to be attended by several notable dignitaries including Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister Shripad Naik.

The statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, who also designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, will become the tallest statue of Shree Ram globally. This unveiling is part of a series of events commemorating 550 years of the mutt's tradition, with celebrations occurring between November 27 and December 7.

The mutt premises, historically significant and located in Partagal village, has undergone substantial refurbishment to serve as a modern spiritual center. Daily, over 7,000 visitors are anticipated during the celebration period, underscoring the event's cultural and spiritual significance.