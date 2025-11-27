Strategizing for the Safest Ever Gangasagar Mela 2026
West Bengal officials, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, convened to discuss comprehensive safety and service plans for Gangasagar Mela 2026. The focus is on ensuring safety, reliable utilities, and health services for high pilgrim turnout during the mela from January 10-17, maximizing the event's smooth operation.
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant led a high-stakes meeting on Thursday to strategize for Gangasagar Mela 2026, state officials revealed.
The event, spanning January 10-17, hinges on solid preparations, especially for Makar Sankranti bathing on January 14. Primary discussions outlined comprehensive safety protocols, continuous power and water supply, and additional shelters for anticipated pilgrim influx.
Healthcare was a pivotal topic, with plans for temporary hospitals and air ambulances if emergencies arise. This meeting underscores the state's commitment to a seamlessly executed annual pilgrimage. Representatives from key departments, including Public Health, Civil Defence, and Disaster Management, were in attendance.
