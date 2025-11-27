Sally Rooney's Royalties Under Threat Amid Controversy

Irish novelist Sally Rooney has expressed concerns over Britain's decision to categorize pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation. The ruling could potentially halt royalties from her books and even result in their removal from British stores, Rooney highlighted in a public witness statement this past Thursday.

In her submission to London's High Court, Rooney disclosed that Element Pictures, responsible for TV adaptations of her novels, signaled that royalty payments might breach the law. Additionally, her publisher, Faber & Faber, faces ambiguity regarding the legality of continuing royalty payments, prompting fears that her existing books might be pulled from sale.

The legal testimony was offered on behalf of Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who describes the terrorist designation as an authoritarian move against protest. Since the ban in July, police have arrested over 2,000 supporters, highlighting the widespread dissent against the decision.