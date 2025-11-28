120 Bahadur: A Tribute to Heroism Made Tax-Free in Delhi

The Delhi government has announced tax-free status for the war film '120 Bahadur', which brings to life the legendary courage displayed by Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed on Thursday that the film serves as a tribute to the extraordinary leadership and sacrifice of 120 soldiers during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The film spotlights Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose courageous efforts remain a vital part of India's military history. The tax-free status in Delhi reflects a special respect for these valiant soldiers.

