120 Bahadur: A Tribute to Heroism Made Tax-Free in Delhi

The Delhi government has granted tax-free status to the film '120 Bahadur', which honors the valor and leadership of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. This war film celebrates the courage of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:09 IST
The Delhi government has announced tax-free status for the war film '120 Bahadur', which brings to life the legendary courage displayed by Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed on Thursday that the film serves as a tribute to the extraordinary leadership and sacrifice of 120 soldiers during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The film spotlights Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose courageous efforts remain a vital part of India's military history. The tax-free status in Delhi reflects a special respect for these valiant soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

