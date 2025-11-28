Left Menu

Richard Marx Headlines Mega Me'gong Festival 2025 in Meghalaya

The Me'gong Festival 2025 in Tura, Meghalaya, will feature international and local artists like Richard Marx, aiming to blend cultural heritage with music while promoting sustainability and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tura | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

International pop-rock sensation Richard Marx is set to headline the Me'gong Festival 2025 in Tura, Meghalaya, organizers announced on Friday.

The cultural and music extravaganza, slated for December 5 and 6, will also spotlight the talents of Dutch electronic duo Yellow Claw and Bollywood singers Kanika Kapoor and Neeti Mohan, alongside local acts such as Rough Road, Hoi Hoi Makbil, and Haystack Ladies.

Apart from the musical lineup, the festival seeks to immerse attendees in the rich cultural tapestry of the Garo Hills, boasting traditional cuisine, craft exhibitions, and workshops featuring the region's distinctive bamboo artistry and beaded jewelry. In line with its commitment to sustainability, the 2025 edition will adhere to zero-plastic norms and environmentally conscious setups. Meghalaya Tourism emphasizes the event's role in bolstering the cultural economy framework and transforming Garo Hill into a cultural and tourism hub.

