Historic Bidhan Bhavan's Fate in Limbo: High Court Orders Status Quo

The High Court of Meghalaya has intervened in the fate of Bidhan Bhavan, a historically significant villa, by ordering a status quo on plans for its demolition.

The heritage property, also known as Roy Villa, was built before 1923 by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal. It served as a summer retreat for his family and is currently utilized as a state Circuit House.

The order, issued by Justices Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, calls for the issue to be presented to the Chief Justice's regular PIL bench. The court's decision followed a PIL and a letter emphasizing the site's architectural importance. The government has committed to submitting more detailed records on its history.