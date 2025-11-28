Historic Bidhan Bhavan's Fate in Limbo: High Court Orders Status Quo
The High Court of Meghalaya has ordered a status quo on the proposed demolition of Bidhan Bhavan, a heritage property constructed by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. This decision comes amid a public interest litigation highlighting the villa's historical significance. The court awaits detailed affidavits from the state government.
- Country:
- India
The High Court of Meghalaya has intervened in the fate of Bidhan Bhavan, a historically significant villa, by ordering a status quo on plans for its demolition.
The heritage property, also known as Roy Villa, was built before 1923 by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal. It served as a summer retreat for his family and is currently utilized as a state Circuit House.
The order, issued by Justices Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, calls for the issue to be presented to the Chief Justice's regular PIL bench. The court's decision followed a PIL and a letter emphasizing the site's architectural importance. The government has committed to submitting more detailed records on its history.
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nabs Suspected Gangster Linked to Kapil Sharma Restaurant Shooting
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Pilgrimage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Turns Fatal
Court Steps in to Quash POCSO Case Against Happily-Married Couple
Tourism Surge Positions Uttar Pradesh as Key Economic Pillar
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh