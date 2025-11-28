Left Menu

Historic Bidhan Bhavan's Fate in Limbo: High Court Orders Status Quo

The High Court of Meghalaya has ordered a status quo on the proposed demolition of Bidhan Bhavan, a heritage property constructed by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. This decision comes amid a public interest litigation highlighting the villa's historical significance. The court awaits detailed affidavits from the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:49 IST
Historic Bidhan Bhavan's Fate in Limbo: High Court Orders Status Quo
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Meghalaya has intervened in the fate of Bidhan Bhavan, a historically significant villa, by ordering a status quo on plans for its demolition.

The heritage property, also known as Roy Villa, was built before 1923 by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal. It served as a summer retreat for his family and is currently utilized as a state Circuit House.

The order, issued by Justices Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, calls for the issue to be presented to the Chief Justice's regular PIL bench. The court's decision followed a PIL and a letter emphasizing the site's architectural importance. The government has committed to submitting more detailed records on its history.

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025