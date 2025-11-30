Billy Bonds: A Legacy in Football

Billy Bonds, a legendary figure in English football, has passed away at the age of 79, West Ham United confirmed on Sunday. Renowned as one of the sport's most formidable competitors, Bonds dedicated 21 years to West Ham, making 799 appearances and clinching two FA Cups.

His family fondly remembers his deep love for the club and its supporters. Bonds retired at 41 and went on to manage West Ham from 1990 to 1994. His legacy as the club's greatest-ever player endures, a tribute by fans in a 2018 vote.

The Premier League club praised him as a courageous and inspirational leader, forever etching his name in the annals of football history. 'Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, lion-hearted leader,' West Ham said of its longest-serving player.

(With inputs from agencies.)