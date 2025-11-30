Left Menu

Nagaland Appeals for Permanent Removal of PAP for Smoother Foreign Visits

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged the Indian government to lift the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime from the state, highlighting the difficulties it causes for foreign dignitaries. Rio emphasized the need for a permanent solution to enable smoother participation in events like the Hornbill Festival.

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called on the central government to permanently lift the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime in the state, citing ongoing challenges for foreign dignitaries. His comments came during the 'Nagaland United: A Gathering of Faith, Hope, and Revival' event at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Rio noted that speakers such as evangelist Franklin Graham faced delays due to PAP clearances, which prevented them from attending key events like the Hornbill Festival. Despite a temporary relaxation of PAP from December 1 to 10 for the festival, Rio stressed that this does not address the underlying issue.

The Chief Minister has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in written communications, advocating for the regime's entire removal. He highlighted Nagaland's need for special consideration and unity, urging citizens to foster peace and progress, drawing on the transformative power of education and the Gospel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

