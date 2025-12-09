Left Menu

Air Chief's Tribute Highlights National Heroes at Hornbill Festival

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh honored fallen Naga heroes during the Hornbill Festival. He viewed an AI film on the valiant Captain N Kenguruse and interacted with defense personnel, reinforcing the military’s commitment. The event also featured Ireland as a key partner for the 2025 festival edition.

Updated: 09-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:55 IST
Air Chief's Tribute Highlights National Heroes at Hornbill Festival
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh ast the Hornbill Festival on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, paid homage to fallen Naga heroes at the Kenguruse Pavilion in Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima, during the Hornbill Festival on Tuesday. This act of remembrance underscores the enduring respect within the Armed Forces for those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

During his visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh viewed an AI-based film about Captain N Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), highlighting his courage and sacrifice. The screening served as a poignant reminder of the need to honor and remember the nation's heroes. Singh also engaged with Army and Air Force officers and explored exhibits that celebrate military heritage and the shared history of courage in Nagaland and the North-Eastern region.

This visit emphasized the Indian Armed Forces' dedication to honoring fallen heroes and strengthening bonds between services and civilians. The Hornbill Festival, attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier, showcases Nagaland's cultural heritage. With Ireland announced as the official partner for the 2025 edition, the festival continues to foster international cultural exchanges.

