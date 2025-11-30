India Shines in Inaugural WorldSkills Asia with Impressive Medal Haul

India's first appearance at the WorldSkills Asia Competition concluded with notable success, as the country secured eighth place, winning one silver, two bronze medals, and three medallions for excellence. The event, which occurred between November 27 and 29 in Chinese Taipei, saw competitors from 29 nations vying for top honors.

Women participants made a significant impact, contributing substantially to India's medal tally. This achievement highlights the growing influence and leadership of young women within India's skill development sector, as noted by official spokespersons.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, praised the participants, stating their achievements reflect the dedication and discipline of India's youth. Selected through the IndiaSkills National Competition 2024, these competitors underwent intensive industry-led training, supported by academic institutions and sector specialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)