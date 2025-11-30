Left Menu

India Shines in Inaugural WorldSkills Asia with Impressive Medal Haul

India debuted at the WorldSkills Asia Competition, finishing eighth with one silver, two bronze medals, and three medallions for excellence. The competition, held in Chinese Taipei, featured 23 Indian competitors in 21 skill categories. Remarkably, women showcased leadership, significantly boosting India's medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:01 IST
India Shines in Inaugural WorldSkills Asia with Impressive Medal Haul
  • Country:
  • India

India's first appearance at the WorldSkills Asia Competition concluded with notable success, as the country secured eighth place, winning one silver, two bronze medals, and three medallions for excellence. The event, which occurred between November 27 and 29 in Chinese Taipei, saw competitors from 29 nations vying for top honors.

Women participants made a significant impact, contributing substantially to India's medal tally. This achievement highlights the growing influence and leadership of young women within India's skill development sector, as noted by official spokespersons.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, praised the participants, stating their achievements reflect the dedication and discipline of India's youth. Selected through the IndiaSkills National Competition 2024, these competitors underwent intensive industry-led training, supported by academic institutions and sector specialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

 India
3
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India
4
Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025