Napoli Clinches Italian Super Cup with Thrilling Victory

Napoli secured the Italian Super Cup with a decisive 2-0 victory against Bologna in Riyadh, led by David Neres, who scored both goals to cement the triumph.

The match was marked by Neres' stunning strikes, the first coming just before halftime and the second capitalizing on a defensive error. Despite Bologna's resistance, Napoli's aggressive approach and tactical discipline under manager Antonio Conte ensured their third Super Cup win.

This edition, featuring a new format with four teams, might be the last of its kind as Serie A president Ezio Simonelli hinted at returning to the original one-off game format for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)