Congressional Showdown: Release of Epstein Files Sparks Political Fury

The bipartisan fury over the slow release of Jeffrey Epstein documents intensified as lawmakers threatened Attorney General Pam Bondi with contempt of Congress. Former President Bill Clinton also demanded the immediate release of any documents pertaining to him.

Representative Thomas Massie criticized the DOJ for protecting the elite and demanded transparency. The Justice Department released numerous documents about Epstein, a convicted sex offender, on Friday. This ongoing controversy has created discord within the Republican Party, as MAGA supporters demand full disclosure. Former President Trump labeled the episode as a Democratic 'hoax' but signed a law requiring transparency.

Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are collaborating to release the documents. They threatened contempt charges if there is no compliance in 30 days. Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer proposed instructing Majority Leader John Thune to take legal action for access to documents. Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena called for an immediate release, denouncing DOJ's seemingly selective disclosure. Survivors criticized the redacted documents, urging complete transparency from the Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)