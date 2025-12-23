Left Menu

Congressional Showdown: Release of Epstein Files Sparks Political Fury

Bipartisan frustration mounts as lawmakers push for full disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein documents, with potential contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi. Former President Bill Clinton calls for immediate release of related documents. Debate intensifies over Justice Department's handling of sensitive files, triggering political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:31 IST
The bipartisan fury over the slow release of Jeffrey Epstein documents intensified as lawmakers threatened Attorney General Pam Bondi with contempt of Congress. Former President Bill Clinton also demanded the immediate release of any documents pertaining to him.

Representative Thomas Massie criticized the DOJ for protecting the elite and demanded transparency. The Justice Department released numerous documents about Epstein, a convicted sex offender, on Friday. This ongoing controversy has created discord within the Republican Party, as MAGA supporters demand full disclosure. Former President Trump labeled the episode as a Democratic 'hoax' but signed a law requiring transparency.

Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are collaborating to release the documents. They threatened contempt charges if there is no compliance in 30 days. Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer proposed instructing Majority Leader John Thune to take legal action for access to documents. Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena called for an immediate release, denouncing DOJ's seemingly selective disclosure. Survivors criticized the redacted documents, urging complete transparency from the Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

