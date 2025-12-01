Left Menu

Zootopia 2: A Holiday Blockbuster Success

Disney's "Zootopia 2" achieved over $556 million in global ticket sales during Thanksgiving weekend, excelling in both international and domestic markets, particularly in China. The film's success signals a hopeful trend for theater owners eager for robust holiday season revenues, though numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Updated: 01-12-2025 01:01 IST
Disney's much-anticipated "Zootopia 2" claimed a massive victory over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, grossing an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales. The animated film exceeded expectations both internationally and domestically, with nearly half of its earnings generated in China.

The impressive $272 million Chinese market share set a new benchmark, besting the record established by its predecessor in 2016. While Universal Pictures' musical "Wicked: For Good" also garnered attention, tallying $92.2 million in its second weekend, "Zootopia 2" remained a dominant force.

These successes offer a glimmer of hope for theater operators during the critical holiday season, although overall box office sales have yet to reach pre-pandemic figures from 2019. Industry experts like Paul Dergarabedian from Comscore anticipate a busy end of the year with upcoming releases, such as the next installment of James Cameron's "Avatar."

