Zootopia 2: A Holiday Blockbuster Success

Disney's much-anticipated "Zootopia 2" claimed a massive victory over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, grossing an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales. The animated film exceeded expectations both internationally and domestically, with nearly half of its earnings generated in China.

The impressive $272 million Chinese market share set a new benchmark, besting the record established by its predecessor in 2016. While Universal Pictures' musical "Wicked: For Good" also garnered attention, tallying $92.2 million in its second weekend, "Zootopia 2" remained a dominant force.

These successes offer a glimmer of hope for theater operators during the critical holiday season, although overall box office sales have yet to reach pre-pandemic figures from 2019. Industry experts like Paul Dergarabedian from Comscore anticipate a busy end of the year with upcoming releases, such as the next installment of James Cameron's "Avatar."

(With inputs from agencies.)