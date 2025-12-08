Left Menu

Piracy Scandal Surrounds Blockbuster Assamese Film

Two individuals in Bengaluru were arrested for allegedly pirating Zubeen Garg's film, 'Roi Roi Binale'. Another suspect was detained in Kokrajhar for uploading clips online. The film achieved significant success, grossing over Rs 33 crore, prompting high emotions in the Assamese film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:17 IST
Piracy Scandal Surrounds Blockbuster Assamese Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested two more individuals in Bengaluru linked to the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's recent cinematic hit, 'Roi Roi Binale', police reported on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Saddam Hussain and Mousam Gogoi, apprehended on November 18 and 19, respectively.

Previously, Md Rofidul Islam was arrested on November 20 in Kokrajhar for reportedly posting video segments of the film on YouTube. The complaint leading to these actions was filed by the film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, at Panbazar's cyber police, citing unauthorized online releases shortly after the film's debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025