Piracy Scandal Surrounds Blockbuster Assamese Film
Two individuals in Bengaluru were arrested for allegedly pirating Zubeen Garg's film, 'Roi Roi Binale'. Another suspect was detained in Kokrajhar for uploading clips online. The film achieved significant success, grossing over Rs 33 crore, prompting high emotions in the Assamese film industry.
Authorities have arrested two more individuals in Bengaluru linked to the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's recent cinematic hit, 'Roi Roi Binale', police reported on Monday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Saddam Hussain and Mousam Gogoi, apprehended on November 18 and 19, respectively.
Previously, Md Rofidul Islam was arrested on November 20 in Kokrajhar for reportedly posting video segments of the film on YouTube. The complaint leading to these actions was filed by the film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, at Panbazar's cyber police, citing unauthorized online releases shortly after the film's debut.
