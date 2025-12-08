Piracy Scandal Surrounds Blockbuster Assamese Film

Authorities have arrested two more individuals in Bengaluru linked to the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's recent cinematic hit, 'Roi Roi Binale', police reported on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Saddam Hussain and Mousam Gogoi, apprehended on November 18 and 19, respectively.

Previously, Md Rofidul Islam was arrested on November 20 in Kokrajhar for reportedly posting video segments of the film on YouTube. The complaint leading to these actions was filed by the film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, at Panbazar's cyber police, citing unauthorized online releases shortly after the film's debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)