Dharmendra: The Star Who Shone Differently

Veteran actor Saira Banu honored her cherished friend and fellow actor Dharmendra on his 90th birthday, reflecting on his unique warmth and humility. Dharmendra passed away just two weeks prior, leaving a void among his peers and fans.

Banu, recalling their work together in films such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Jwar Bhata', and 'Chaitali', described Dharmendra as more than just a co-star. He was a close friend and deeply adored her husband, Dilip Kumar. Banu highlighted Dharmendra's exceptional qualities, likening his humility to that of her husband.

She beautifully described the bond Dharmendra shared with Dilip Kumar as extraordinarily pure and profound. On his birthday, Banu expressed both sorrow for his absence and belief in the eternal connection between Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar, both legends reunited in spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)