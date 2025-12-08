Left Menu

Akal Takht Issues 'Tankhah': Forgiveness and Penances for Sikh Leaders

The Akal Takht has imposed 'tankhah' or religious punishments on several Sikh leaders, including former jathedars and university officials, for past actions and statements contrary to Sikh teachings. They have been ordered to perform specific acts of penance, including praying, cleaning, and making donations as acts of atonement.

Updated: 08-12-2025 21:56 IST
The Akal Takht has taken decisive action against several Sikh leaders, announcing 'tankhah' or religious penalties for past transgressions. The decisions came out of a meeting conducted at the sacred Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community.

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, admissions to past mistakes has led to the implementation of a series of penances, including specific prayers and acts of humility at the Golden Temple. Similarly, Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and GNDU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Karamjit Singh have been subjected to various forms of 'tankhah' for previous statements and actions.

The directives emphasize acts of contrition such as washing utensils and dusting footwear at religious sites, reaffirming the significance of humility and accountability within the Sikh faith. The involved parties have expressed remorse, with the Akal Takht granting forgiveness contingent upon the fulfillment of their prescribed duties.

