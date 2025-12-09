Nightclub Inferno: A Web of Illegalities Unraveled

In a dramatic turn of events, Goa Police have issued a Look Out Circular for two individuals from the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub. This follows the fleeing of its owners to Thailand, hours after a tragic fire claimed 25 lives. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit.

The nighttime blaze at Arpora has prompted a series of legal actions, with the Goa Chief Minister's Office revealing an Interpol Blue Corner Notice was disseminated against the nightclub's owners. They are accused of myriad illegal operations, including unauthorized construction and expired licenses, which have now led to complete demolition.

In an unfolding saga of evasion and enforcement, the spotlight is on Goa's regulatory lapses as local panchayat officials and former government bureaucrats are being summoned. As the investigation deepens, the state government is dedicating resources to establishing stringent safety standards for future nightclub operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)