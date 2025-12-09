Interpol Blue Notice: Tracking the Luthras Behind Goa Nightclub Blaze
Interpol has issued a Blue Notice for Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra after a fire at their Goa nightclub killed 25 people. The Luthras are believed to have fled to Thailand. The CBI has sought the notice to track their whereabouts as part of an ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Interpol has issued a Blue Notice for Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the ill-fated Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people, officials announced on Tuesday. The Luthras reportedly fled to Thailand following the tragic incident.
The Central Bureau of Investigation expedited efforts to obtain the Interpol notice after the Luthras disappeared. This tragedy unfolded at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, mere kilometers from Goa's capital, Panaji. The deceased included nightclub employees and tourists.
A Look Out Circular has been issued for additional nightclub owners, enhancing the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Goa Police have apprehended five nightclub staff members, as the search for justice continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Border Conflict: Thailand and Cambodia's Fiery Standoff
Border Tensions: Cambodia and Thailand Locked in Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Resurges
Cambodia and Thailand on the Brink: Calls for Peace Amid Border Conflict
Goa authorities start demolition of Romeo Lane at Vagator, beach shack owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.