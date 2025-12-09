Tragic Blaze in Jakarta: Safety Concerns Emerge in Drone Office Fire

A devastating fire tore through a seven-story office building in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 22 individuals, including a pregnant woman, according to police sources.

The inferno started at midday in the Kemayoran neighborhood, believed to have originated from a battery spark on the first floor, before spreading rapidly through the building. The facility served as a sales and storage site for a drone company. The fire caused significant panic as thick, black smoke billowed across the skyline, visible to nearby residents and workers.

Authorities deployed hundreds of personnel and 29 fire trucks to combat the blaze, which was successfully extinguished after three hours. However, rescue operations were tense as trapped workers were evacuated from upper floors, with many survivors suffering from smoke inhalation. The incident has prompted calls for stricter workplace safety standards and emergency protocols from Jakarta's governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)