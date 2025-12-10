Left Menu

Italian Cuisine Joins the Ranks: UNESCO Honors Culinary Heritage

UNESCO has recognized Italian cooking as an intangible cultural heritage, a move expected to boost tourism for Italy. This decision was made during the 20th Intangible Cultural Heritage session held at Delhi's 17th-century Red Fort. Recent list additions include Diwali celebrations and Iceland's swimming pool culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:22 IST
Italian Cuisine Joins the Ranks: UNESCO Honors Culinary Heritage

UNESCO has added Italian cooking to its esteemed list of intangible cultural heritage, marking a significant milestone for the beloved cuisine. This recognition is anticipated to enhance tourism prospects in Italy by highlighting the global appeal of Italian culinary traditions.

The announcement was made during the 20th session of Intangible Cultural Heritage, currently taking place at the historic 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi, India. The session has seen several other noteworthy inclusions, paralleling Italian cuisine's induction.

Among the new entries are the vibrant Hindu festival of Diwali, known for its rich cultural significance and traditions, and Iceland's swimming pool culture, reflecting the diverse scope of the heritage list. This expansion underscores UNESCO's commitment to celebrating the world's cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025