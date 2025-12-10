Italian Cuisine Joins the Ranks: UNESCO Honors Culinary Heritage

UNESCO has added Italian cooking to its esteemed list of intangible cultural heritage, marking a significant milestone for the beloved cuisine. This recognition is anticipated to enhance tourism prospects in Italy by highlighting the global appeal of Italian culinary traditions.

The announcement was made during the 20th session of Intangible Cultural Heritage, currently taking place at the historic 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi, India. The session has seen several other noteworthy inclusions, paralleling Italian cuisine's induction.

Among the new entries are the vibrant Hindu festival of Diwali, known for its rich cultural significance and traditions, and Iceland's swimming pool culture, reflecting the diverse scope of the heritage list. This expansion underscores UNESCO's commitment to celebrating the world's cultural diversity.

