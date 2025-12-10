Delhi Celebrates UNESCO's Recognition of Deepavali

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, expressed her approval as Deepavali joins UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, labeling it a historic moment for India's cultural values on Wednesday.

Gupta emphasized that this accolade elevates India's cultural prominence globally, as every state will take pride in this achievement. She announced that Delhi will host a 'Bhavya Deepavali' festival to commemorate this honor.

In a social media post, Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for this milestone, calling the festival a guiding spiritual force. She conveyed gratitude to UNESCO and those preserving its traditions, while acknowledging past recognitions such as Yoga and Durga Puja.

