Deepavali Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

In a significant cultural triumph, Deepavali, India's beloved festival of lights, has been added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This acknowledgment was celebrated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who described it as a 'proud recognition' of a festival symbolizing light over darkness and new beginnings.

The announcement was made during the 20th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place at Delhi's historic Red Fort. The inclusion of Deepavali adds to India's impressive list of 15 cultural elements recognized by UNESCO, highlighting the nation's rich cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the special significance of this recognition for Uttar Pradesh, noting that Ayodhya, the sacred city where Deepavali originated, serves as a beacon of truth and harmony for all humanity. The momentous occasion was marked by patriotic chants at the conference, uniting Indians in cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)