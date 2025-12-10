Left Menu

Deepavali Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

UNESCO has added Deepavali, the festival of lights, to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the announcement, highlighting its significance for Ayodhya, the birthplace of Deepavali. The decision was made during a session held in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:58 IST
Deepavali Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural triumph, Deepavali, India's beloved festival of lights, has been added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This acknowledgment was celebrated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who described it as a 'proud recognition' of a festival symbolizing light over darkness and new beginnings.

The announcement was made during the 20th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place at Delhi's historic Red Fort. The inclusion of Deepavali adds to India's impressive list of 15 cultural elements recognized by UNESCO, highlighting the nation's rich cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the special significance of this recognition for Uttar Pradesh, noting that Ayodhya, the sacred city where Deepavali originated, serves as a beacon of truth and harmony for all humanity. The momentous occasion was marked by patriotic chants at the conference, uniting Indians in cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025