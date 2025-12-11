President Murmu's Assurance: A New Dawn for Manipur

On her first visit to Manipur since assuming office, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the turmoil the state has been experiencing due to ethnic violence. Speaking to a gathering, she expressed her awareness of the suffering endured by the people and pledged government support to restore peace and security.

Murmu highlighted the contributions of Manipur's people in various fields such as sports, defense, art, culture, and public service, emphasizing the state's resilience and courage. She also underscored the importance of recent government initiatives which aim to improve the quality of life, including 14 new projects with a budget of Rs 1,180 crore.

The President laid the foundation for various developments, including projects in tourism, electricity, and drinking water, indicating a robust plan for infrastructural enhancement. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of these developments reach every corner of the state, bringing hope for a stable and prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)