Chitrangada Singh Shines Alongside Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan'

Chitrangada Singh gears up to share the screen with Salman Khan in the highly anticipated film 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' fame, the movie revolves around the tense 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Singh, who praised Khan's improvisational skills on set, acknowledged the importance of adding personal depth to scripted roles. Despite her supporting role, Singh emphasized her responsibility to make it memorable. Drawing from her army roots, she finds deep meaning in this project, which she regards as significant.

Salman Khan, reflecting on the physical challenges of 'Battle of Galwan', revealed an intensified training regimen for this demanding role. As the film is slated for a January 2026 release, audiences are eagerly awaiting this portrayal of real-world events.

