Chitrangada Singh Shines Alongside Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan'

Chitrangada Singh, starring with Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan', finds working with him a rewarding experience. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, centers on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Singh, from an army background, sees her role as impactful, despite its brevity. Salman describes the film as physically taxing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chitrangada Singh gears up to share the screen with Salman Khan in the highly anticipated film 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' fame, the movie revolves around the tense 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Singh, who praised Khan's improvisational skills on set, acknowledged the importance of adding personal depth to scripted roles. Despite her supporting role, Singh emphasized her responsibility to make it memorable. Drawing from her army roots, she finds deep meaning in this project, which she regards as significant.

Salman Khan, reflecting on the physical challenges of 'Battle of Galwan', revealed an intensified training regimen for this demanding role. As the film is slated for a January 2026 release, audiences are eagerly awaiting this portrayal of real-world events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

