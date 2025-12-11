Assam Chief Minister Trusts Judicial Process in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses confidence in the judicial process as the SIT prepares to submit its chargesheet in singer Zubeen Garg's mysterious death case in Singapore. Garg died while attending the North East India Festival, and the court's role is set to begin.
The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has urged the public to trust the judicial process while affirming his belief that justice will be served in the mysterious death case of singer Zubeen Garg.
As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is poised to submit its chargesheet, Sarma expressed confidence in the impending role of the judiciary. The case, which garnered wide attention, involves the death of Garg in Singapore, where he had attended the North East India Festival.
The SIT, operating under Assam's Criminal Investigation Department, took charge after numerous FIRs were filed. With the submission of the chargesheet, the police's task concludes, and the court's examination phase begins, marking a pivotal point in seeking justice for the celebrated singer.
