A Posthumous Tribute: Zubeen Garg Honored by Cotton University

Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg was posthumously awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature degree by Cotton University during its fourth convocation. The honor was accepted by his sister, Dr. Palme Borthakur, who expressed pride but sadness over the late singer-actor's absence and the ongoing investigation into his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:41 IST
Zubeen Garg
The late Zubeen Garg, a revered cultural figure from Assam, was posthumously awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature degree by Cotton University on Tuesday. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya presented the honor at the university's fourth convocation.

Receiving the award on Garg's behalf was his sister, Dr. Palme Borthakur, who described the occasion as both a proud and emotional moment for the family. She remarked on Garg's generous spirit and alluded to instances where others exploited his kindness.

The singer's untimely death while swimming in Singapore has prompted a high-profile investigation. The family is awaiting the charge sheet, due on December 12, hopeful for justice. In a separate honor, the convocation also spotlighted eminent Assamese writer Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami, awarded the honorary D.Litt for his literary contributions.

