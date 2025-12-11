Honoring Atal: A Tribute to Transformative Reforms

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his pioneering reforms in the telecom sector and rural gas connections, along with his strong nuclear diplomacy.

During the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Yadav underscored Vajpayee's historic role as a unifying leader and coalition builder in Indian politics.

The event, also marking Vajpayee's birth centenary, featured a statewide rally aiming to boost NDA coordination and inspire youth engagement across Andhra Pradesh.

