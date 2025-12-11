Honoring Atal: A Tribute to Transformative Reforms
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's impactful reforms in telecom, rural gas connections, and nuclear strength. The Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra commemorates Vajpayee's legacy with state rallies and events, emphasizing unity among Andhra Pradesh's political parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his pioneering reforms in the telecom sector and rural gas connections, along with his strong nuclear diplomacy.
During the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Yadav underscored Vajpayee's historic role as a unifying leader and coalition builder in Indian politics.
The event, also marking Vajpayee's birth centenary, featured a statewide rally aiming to boost NDA coordination and inspire youth engagement across Andhra Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
4th District Collectors’ Peyjal Samvad Advances Community Ownership Under Jal Jeevan Mission
Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 Showcases India’s Linguistic Unity, Tribal Languages
Andhra Pradesh Achieves Milestone in Kharif Paddy Procurement
Empowering Community Defence: Strengthening VDGs in Reasi's Security Strategy
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Leap: Water Plans, Quantum Valley & More