Assam's Battle Against Encroachment: A Call for Community Resistance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encourages the local community to resist encroachment on government land. Emphasizing social and economic boycotts of encroachers, Sarma referenced a recent eviction drive at Rengma Reserve Forest. He insists community involvement is essential for maintaining state security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a call to action, urging residents to build a community resistance to protect their state's land from encroachers. Speaking on Thursday, Sarma emphasized the need for a social and economic boycott of those accused of unlawfully occupying government land.

He pointed to the recent eviction drive at Rengma Reserve Forest near Nagaland's border, where around 11,000 bighas of land were cleared of encroachment, impacting 1,800 families, primarily from the Muslim community. Sarma noted that ongoing efforts would continue, similar to the successful eviction in Uriamghat.

Highlighting the necessity of communal involvement, Sarma stated that individuals should refrain from providing housing or employment to encroachers. He insisted that the responsibility for Assam's security extends beyond government capabilities, urging landowners, industrialists, and contractors to actively participate in preventing further encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

