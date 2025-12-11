Assam's Battle Against Encroachment: A Call for Community Resistance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a call to action, urging residents to build a community resistance to protect their state's land from encroachers. Speaking on Thursday, Sarma emphasized the need for a social and economic boycott of those accused of unlawfully occupying government land.

He pointed to the recent eviction drive at Rengma Reserve Forest near Nagaland's border, where around 11,000 bighas of land were cleared of encroachment, impacting 1,800 families, primarily from the Muslim community. Sarma noted that ongoing efforts would continue, similar to the successful eviction in Uriamghat.

Highlighting the necessity of communal involvement, Sarma stated that individuals should refrain from providing housing or employment to encroachers. He insisted that the responsibility for Assam's security extends beyond government capabilities, urging landowners, industrialists, and contractors to actively participate in preventing further encroachment.

