Mohan Bhagwat Honors VD Savarkar in Andaman Visit

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time as sarsanghchalak. He's participating in events honoring VD Savarkar’s legacy alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other notable figures. Highlights include unveiling a statue and releasing a song dedicated to Savarkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:23 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), embarked on a four-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to pay homage to VD Savarkar.

During his first visit as 'sarsanghchalak', Bhagwat, along with notable figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated in several commemorative events, such as unveiling a statue and releasing a song. The trip marked the 116th anniversary of Savarkar's poem 'Sagara Praan Talamalala'.

Bhagwat's itinerary included meetings with RSS workers, monks, and key speeches. Notable attendees included Union minister Ashish Shelar, musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and actor Randeep Hooda. Bhagwat aimed to highlight Savarkar's historical significance, especially his time at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

