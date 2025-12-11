Mohan Bhagwat Honors VD Savarkar in Andaman Visit

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), embarked on a four-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to pay homage to VD Savarkar.

During his first visit as 'sarsanghchalak', Bhagwat, along with notable figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated in several commemorative events, such as unveiling a statue and releasing a song. The trip marked the 116th anniversary of Savarkar's poem 'Sagara Praan Talamalala'.

Bhagwat's itinerary included meetings with RSS workers, monks, and key speeches. Notable attendees included Union minister Ashish Shelar, musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and actor Randeep Hooda. Bhagwat aimed to highlight Savarkar's historical significance, especially his time at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair.

(With inputs from agencies.)