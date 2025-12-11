Controversy Over Autopen Usage in Presidential Powers

The autopen device, a mechanical tool that replicates a person's signature, has long been used by U.S. Presidents, including Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Recently, it became central to political debate when Trump claimed, without proof, that Joe Biden's autopen usage invalidates certain Presidential actions.

The controversy centers on Biden's use of the autopen for clemency orders and Federal Reserve Board appointments. Legal experts assert that the use of autopen is permissible and has been backed by historical and legal frameworks. The Constitution allows for a president to direct a subordinate to use their signature with intent.

This discussion echoes past scrutiny during other presidencies. However, challenges to autopen usage, like under Obama or Clinton, were not upheld in court. The legal standing of Biden's actions, according to experts, remains intact despite allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)