Controversy Over Autopen Usage in Presidential Powers

The use of autopen by U.S. Presidents, including its role in recent controversies, is scrutinized. President Trump challenges actions by President Biden, citing autopen usage. While legal experts argue the validity of autopen-signed documents, historical and legal precedents support its legitimacy in Presidential tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:27 IST
The autopen device, a mechanical tool that replicates a person's signature, has long been used by U.S. Presidents, including Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Recently, it became central to political debate when Trump claimed, without proof, that Joe Biden's autopen usage invalidates certain Presidential actions.

The controversy centers on Biden's use of the autopen for clemency orders and Federal Reserve Board appointments. Legal experts assert that the use of autopen is permissible and has been backed by historical and legal frameworks. The Constitution allows for a president to direct a subordinate to use their signature with intent.

This discussion echoes past scrutiny during other presidencies. However, challenges to autopen usage, like under Obama or Clinton, were not upheld in court. The legal standing of Biden's actions, according to experts, remains intact despite allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

