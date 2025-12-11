Left Menu

Ivory Coast Seeks U.S. Spy Support Against Sahel Jihadists

Ivory Coast seeks assistance from the Trump administration to deploy U.S. spy planes in its northern region for operations against Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in the Sahel. Washington lost a vital intelligence base in Niger and is considering its regional strategy amid increasing security threats and geopolitical complexities.

Ivory Coast is lobbying the Trump administration to station U.S. surveillance aircraft in the country's north to tackle jihadists allied to Al Qaeda in the aggressive Sahel region, according to Ivorian security officials who anticipate a decision from Washington next year.

Following Washington's loss of a crucial West African base last year after Niger opted for Russian assistance, the U.S. is assessing its strategic position in the region where terrorist-related fatalities soar. In the past, the base played a critical role in intelligence gathering on Islamic State and Al Qaeda affiliates.

Amid evolving geopolitics, former U.S. President Joe Biden had temporarily dispatched surveillance assets to Ivory Coast. However, their redeployment was hampered by regional overflight restrictions, and current signals suggest a thaw in relations may prompt renewed cooperation.

