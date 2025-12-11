Left Menu

The Power of 'Switching Off': Strengthening Family Bonds in a Digital World

A Vivo-commissioned study reveals that parents and children build stronger bonds when engaging without smartphones. About 91% of kids find conversations more meaningful during phone-free moments, while smartphone usage, particularly parental micro-checking, often disrupts family time. The study included 1,517 participants across India's top eight cities.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:39 IST
A recent study commissioned by smartphone maker Vivo highlights the significance of phone-free interactions in fostering stronger family bonds. Conducted among 1,517 smartphone users, including 1,017 parents and 500 children, the study found that both parties communicate more comfortably without digital distractions.

The research, spanning major Indian cities, emphasizes that children primarily use their devices for entertainment and self-expression. However, meaningful exchanges occur when phones are set aside, a fact acknowledged by 91% of children surveyed. Parental micro-checking was noted as a barrier to seamless conversations, impacting shared family moments.

With parents spending 4.4 hours and children 3.5 hours daily on smartphones, these habits interrupt quality time. The findings suggest that dinner tables free from phones create an environment where 87% of kids feel at ease conversing, and 81% of parents notice stronger connections with their children.

