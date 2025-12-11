Modi and Trump Strengthen Indo-US Partnership in Key Sectors

In a bid to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation on Thursday. They reviewed their bilateral progress and explored avenues to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

During the discussion, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady enhancement of ties, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum in bilateral trade expansion. The conversation was marked by mutual reaffirmation of their shared commitment to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Modi and Trump delved into strategies for advancing cooperation in critical areas such as technology, energy, and defense. The conversation served as a platform for exchanging views on regional and international developments, with both sides agreeing to continue high-level negotiations and focus on shared strategic interests.

