Modi and Trump Strengthen Indo-US Partnership in Key Sectors

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reviewed progress in India-US relations, discussing deepened cooperation in critical sectors like technology, energy, and defense. They pledged ongoing collaboration to address global challenges and enhance bilateral trade under the India-US COMPACT framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:33 IST
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation on Thursday. They reviewed their bilateral progress and explored avenues to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

During the discussion, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady enhancement of ties, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum in bilateral trade expansion. The conversation was marked by mutual reaffirmation of their shared commitment to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Modi and Trump delved into strategies for advancing cooperation in critical areas such as technology, energy, and defense. The conversation served as a platform for exchanging views on regional and international developments, with both sides agreeing to continue high-level negotiations and focus on shared strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

