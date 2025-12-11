Left Menu

The High Stakes of Online Betting: A Crisis in Mozambique

Online betting in Mozambique is increasing, driven by internet access and poverty, with 25,000 people betting per hour. Health activists urge regulation due to related suicides and debts. Gambling exacerbates economic struggles, highlighting the need for stronger laws to protect vulnerable populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Mozambique, the surge in online betting has become a critical issue, with poverty and internet access driving thousands to gamble each hour. According to the General Inspectorate of Games, about 25,000 bets are placed online every hour, primarily by the nation's youth.

The economic hardship is starkly illustrated by Joao Vasco's tragic loss of his younger brother Pinto, who took his own life after accruing significant gambling debts. Pinto's story is part of a larger pattern, as police data links numerous suicides to gambling induced debts.

Efforts for regulation are intensifying as organizations like the Centre for Community Development in Health and Environment advocate for stricter controls. They call for comprehensive support frameworks, arguing that the socio-economic damage outweighs tax revenues from gambling activities.

