The High Stakes of Online Betting: A Crisis in Mozambique

In Mozambique, the surge in online betting has become a critical issue, with poverty and internet access driving thousands to gamble each hour. According to the General Inspectorate of Games, about 25,000 bets are placed online every hour, primarily by the nation's youth.

The economic hardship is starkly illustrated by Joao Vasco's tragic loss of his younger brother Pinto, who took his own life after accruing significant gambling debts. Pinto's story is part of a larger pattern, as police data links numerous suicides to gambling induced debts.

Efforts for regulation are intensifying as organizations like the Centre for Community Development in Health and Environment advocate for stricter controls. They call for comprehensive support frameworks, arguing that the socio-economic damage outweighs tax revenues from gambling activities.