Unveiling the Spiritual Essence: Magh Mela Logo Revealed

The chief minister's office unveiled a new logo for the Magh Mela, capturing its spiritual essence. Designed by Ajay Saxena and Pragya Ajay, the logo reflects astrological positions influencing the event's timing. The Magh Mela emphasizes spiritual practices like holy bathing and penance, aligned with celestial movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new logo capturing the spiritual essence of Magh Mela was unveiled by the chief minister's office, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Designed by consultants Ajay Saxena and Pragya Ajay, the logo reflects spiritual elements like chanting, penance, and bathing, crucial to the religious festival.

The logo's design meticulously mirrors the astrological positions of the Sun and Moon, which are pivotal in determining the Magh Mela dates, as conveyed by Astrologer Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

