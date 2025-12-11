Unveiling the Spiritual Essence: Magh Mela Logo Revealed

A new logo capturing the spiritual essence of Magh Mela was unveiled by the chief minister's office, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Designed by consultants Ajay Saxena and Pragya Ajay, the logo reflects spiritual elements like chanting, penance, and bathing, crucial to the religious festival.

The logo's design meticulously mirrors the astrological positions of the Sun and Moon, which are pivotal in determining the Magh Mela dates, as conveyed by Astrologer Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)